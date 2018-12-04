Global market research company Euromonitor International released today the 'Top 100 City Destinations 2018' ranking report, covering the world's leading cities ranked by international tourist arrivals.

The ranking shows that six out of the top 10 most visited cities in 2017 are in Asia, with Hong Kong and Bangkok as the top two performers and with Singapore, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Shenzhen in the global top 10.

Euromonitor International Travel Research Consultant Wouter Geerts comments, "Asia continues its rise, accounting for 41 out of the top 100 cities globally in 2018, in comparison to 37 cities in 2012, with cities in Japan and India standing out for their strong growth in international arrivals."

While Asian cities are the clear winners, cities in the Middle East and Africa region, such as Jerba, Sousse and Sharm el Sheikh have dropped out of the ranking in the past few years, mainly due to terrorist attacks and subsequent slumping demand. In contrast, strong growth was registered by Turkish cities, as the country rebounded from a turbulent 2016.

This year's report also highlights three cities that joined the ranking for the first time:

Batam

Batam, in Indonesia, rose 31 positions since 2012 and strengths the group of Asian cities among the most visited cities in the world. The upward trend should continue, and the city is forecasted to see a 12 percent increase in inbound arrivals in 2018.

Santiago

Chile features the ranking for the first time as its capital presented a healthy 18 percent growth in inbound arrivals last year, rising 17 positions in the ranking since 2012 to become the 93rd most visited city globally.

Porto

After winning Europe's Leading Destination 2018 at the World Travel Awards, Portugal is again on the spotlight as Porto make the top 100 city destinations ranking for the first time, rising 42 positions in the ranking since 2012.

Geerts concludes, "Global inbound arrivals are expected to grow by 5 percent to 1.4 billion trips in 2018. At the same time, arrivals to this year's top 100 city destinations are set to grow by 7.5 percent. This indicated that top cities are outperforming global arrivals growth, with city hubs extending their importance for the global travel industry."

Register now to receive a free copy of the report: http://bit.ly/100citydestinations

ABOUT EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL

Euromonitor International is the world's leading provider for global business intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have more than 40 years of experience publishing international market reports, business reference books and online databases on consumer markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005690/en/

Contacts:

Arianna Anzaloni

Communications Executive Euromonitor International

Tel: 0044 (0) 20 7251 8024 EXT 5587

arianna.anzaloni@euromonitor.com