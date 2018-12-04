Nordic Nanovector: Additional Preclinical Studies With CD37-targeting Radioimmunotherapies for B-cell Malignancies Presented at ASH

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) notes that two new poster presentations from preclinical studies with CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapies were made at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (1-4 December 2018 in San Diego, CA, USA). These posters were presented in addition to the results of the Phase 1/2 trial of Betalutin (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab) in patients with relapsed/refractory indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma - see separate announcement.

The posters are as follows:

Abstract 4422

Abstract title:

Targeted Alpha Therapy with 212Pb-NNV-003 for the Treatment of CD37 Positive B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)

Authors:

A. Saidi et al.

This poster describes results from a research collaboration to develop a novel CD37-targeting alpha therapy for B-cell malignancies and the results noted in the abstract were previously announced on 1 November 2018. The research collaboration was established in June 2015 with Orano Med (formerly known as AREVA Med) to develop and investigate a next-generation targeted alpha therapy, comprising Nordic Nanovector's chimeric anti-CD37 antibody (NNV003) and lead-212 (212Pb), for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

The preclinical studies investigated the dose-dependent efficacy and tolerability of 212Pb-NNV003 in human cell and mouse models of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and Burkitt's lymphoma (a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, NHL). In the studies, 212Pb-NNV003 was found to be well tolerated and led to a 90-100% survival rate in mouse models of CLL and NHL.

Abstract 1371

Abstract title:

Cell Cycle Kinase Inhibitors Potentiate the Effect of 177lu-Lilotomab Satetraxetan in Treatment of Aggressive Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Cell Lines

Authors:

G.E. Rødland et al.

The poster describes results from a preclinical study aimed at identifying possible drug combinations involving Betalutin in two aggressive, radioimmunotherapy-resistant diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cell lines. The study identified cell cycle kinase inhibitors as promising partners for combination treatment of aggressive DLBCL with Betalutin, warranting further exploration in preclinical models.

Both abstracts are available at http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/ and the posters have been published on the Nordic Nanovector website - http://www.nordicnanovector.com/what-we-do/scientific-publications/scientific-posters

About ASH

The ASH annual meeting is the premier event for scientific exchange in the field of haematology, attracting more than 20,000 attendees from all over the world. Typically, more than 5,000 scientific abstracts are submitted each year, and more than 3,000 abstracts are accepted for oral and poster presentations through an extensive peer review process.

