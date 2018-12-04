Technavio analysts forecast the global motorized quadricycle market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 28% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203006095/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global motorized quadricycle market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The launch of hydrogen fuel cell motorized quadricycle is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global motorized quadricycle market 2018-2022. Vehicle makers are focusing on developing motorized quadricycles with alternative powertrain to reduce emissions and carbon footprint. Moreover, the active support from the governing bodies to promote alternative energy motorized quadricycles is encouraging the manufacturers to develop hydrogen fuel motorized quadricycles. Certain companies are manufacturing to hydrogen fuel powertrain for motorized quadricycle makers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global motorized quadricycle market is the increasing need for an economical personal mode of transportation:

Global motorized quadricycle market: Increasing need for an economical personal mode of transportation

The rising need for low-cost modes of personal transportation drives the sales of motorized quadricycles in all regions. Motorized quadricycles offer a safer alternative to two-wheeler rides for commuting. Two-wheeler riders are constantly exposed to extremities of the weather. A motorized quadricycle offers increased weather protection by enclosing the occupants within a closed cabin. Moreover, the small size and lower engine capacity of the motorized quadricycles has increased the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing, "A motorized quadricycle is an affordable option that requires low maintenance costs compared to two-wheelers. Two-wheelers were mainly viewed as the most economical mode of personal transport. However, the introduction of motorized quadricycles offers the benefit of protection apart from being less expensive than four-wheelers."

Global motorized quadricycle market: Segmentation analysis

The global motorized quadricycle market research report provides market segmentation by operation type (conventional fuel and electric motorized) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 97%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022 with over 2% increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203006095/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com