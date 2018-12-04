

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad lower on Tuesday as questions remain on the specifics of U.S-China trade truce.



After the U.S. and China agreed to a temporary trade truce Saturday night, there is some confusion on how Sino-American trade negotiations will progress.



Asian markets are broadly lower, reflecting concerns over how the U.S. and China will resolve a range of issues from technology development to trade within the next 90 days.



Gold prices hit over one-month high as the dollar eased and U.S. Treasury yields hit three-month lows amid bets the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its rate hikes.



Oil prices rose in Asian trade to extend strong gains from the previous session ahead of Thursday's OPEC meeting, where members are expected to announce production cuts. Alberta's announcement that it will cut oil production next year also boosted prices.



Overnight, U.S. stocks posted strong gains as investors cheered a temporary truce in the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute. The Dow and the S&P 500 rallied around 1.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.5 percent.



European markets also ended Monday's session firmly in positive territory, with banks, miners and automakers leading the surge.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1 percent. The German DAX jumped 1.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE gained 1.2 percent.



