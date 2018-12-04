Heute findet eine Neuemission im Handelsmodell Fortlaufende Auktion mit Spezialist (Boerse Frankfurt, MIC: XFRA) statt:
Emittent: DFV Dt.Familienversicherung AG
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Kuerzel: DFV
Spezialist: Wolfgang Steubing AG
Xetra-ID des Spezialisten. WSTFR
Erster Preis: Fruehestens 15 Minuten nach Veroeffentlichung des ersten indikativen Quotes und nach der ersten Preisfeststellung auf Xetra (MIC: XETR).
Detaillierte Information entnehmen sie bitte dem Xetra-Rundschreiben 124/18.
Today IPO on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), Trading Model: Continuous Auction With Specialist:
Issuer: DFV Dt.Familienversicherung AG
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Symbol: DFV
Specialist: Wolfgang Steubing AG
Specialist's Xetra-ID: WSTFR
First Price Maintenance: Not earlier than 15 minutes after placing of the first indicative quote and not before the first price maintenance on Xetra (MIC: XETR).
For detailed information pls. refer to Xetra Circular 124/18.
