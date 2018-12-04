Evotec AG: EVOTEC AND LEO PHARMA FORM DRUG DISCOVERY ALLIANCE TARGETING DERMATOLOGICAL CONDITIONS

IDENTIFY NEW LEADS FOR INNOVATIVE TARGETS IN THE DERMATOLOGY FIELD

THE ALLIANCE WILL USE EVOTEC'S WORLD-LEADING DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORM

HAMBURG, GERMANY, AND BALLERUP, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced a new integrated drug discovery alliance with LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology. The collaboration goal is to generate new leads against innovative targets for a range of dermatological conditions and initially runs for two years.

The collaboration leverages Evotec's industry-leading hit identification platform including the extensive screening, structural biology and fragment-based drug design capabilities and expertise together with LEO Pharma's 110-year track record of drug development and advancing science in dermatology. Evotec's integrated discovery scientists will work in a joint team with scientists from LEO Pharma. The alliance will receive further support with high-value drug development and discovery ADME-Tox services.

Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are delighted to partner with LEO Pharma on this exciting project, which leverages our industry-leading hit generation platform. Working together, we are convinced we will find innovative therapeutic approaches to dermatological conditions with a high unmet medical need."

Dr Thorsten Thormann, Vice President, Research at LEO Pharma, said: "Innovation through partnerships plays a key role in LEO Pharma's approach to developing new medicines. We are confident that our alliance with Evotec will further strengthen our research and help us expedite the discovery of novel small molecule therapeutics for skin diseases, for which there are large unmet medical needs, thus helping even more patients in the future."

No financial details of this fee-for-service collaboration were disclosed.

ABOUT LEO PHARMA

LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. The company is a leader in medical dermatology with a robust R&D pipeline, a wide range of therapies and a pioneering spirit. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to advance the science of dermatology, setting new standards of care for people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark with a global team of 5,700 people, serving 80 million patients in 130 countries. In 2017, the company generated net sales of euro 1.4 billion.

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,400 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go towww.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec AG:

Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529645/EVOTEC-AND-LEO-PHARMA-FORM-DRUG-DISCOVERY-ALLIANCE-TARGETING-DERMATOLOGICAL-CONDITIONS