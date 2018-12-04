

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German drug discovery solutions company Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced a new integrated drug discovery alliance with LEO Pharma. The collaboration goal is to generate new leads against innovative targets for a range of dermatological conditions and initially runs for two years. No financial details of this fee-for-service collaboration were disclosed.



Evotec noted that the collaboration leverages Evotec's hit identification platform including the extensive screening, structural biology and fragment-based drug design capabilities and expertise together with LEO Pharma's 110-year track record of drug development and advancing science in dermatology.



Evotec noted that its integrated discovery scientists will work in a joint team with scientists from LEO Pharma. The alliance will receive further support with high-value drug development and discovery ADME-Tox services.



