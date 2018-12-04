Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, is announcing that it will attend the 13th Annual Meeting of the German Society for Spine Surgery (DWG), which will take place December 6-8 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Implanet's presence at booth no. 62 will give its team the opportunity to present to German surgeons Jazz Evo and Jazz Cap, the latest implants developed to meet the constraints associated with vertebral fusion indications in adults. The German market, Europe's largest and worth ~$300 million, is addressed by Implanet GmbH.

The DWG is a German medical society whose members specialize in vertebral column surgery. The DWG, which was founded in 2006, aims to promote an ethical and data-backed therapeutic approach for the treatment of vertebral column disorders. Its goal is to formulate policies and implement initiatives to deepen knowledge, undertake research and promote spine health specialties. DWG's membership of over 1,600 health professionals is made up of orthopedic and neuro surgeons, trauma specialists, researchers and other related clinicians.

"The establishment of our Implanet GmbH subsidiary in Frankfurt, Germany, has brought us another step forward in the process of replicating our tried and tested direct sales model in the European market. We are delighted to be able to showcase Jazz Evo and Jazz Cap at DWG's 13th Annual Meeting in Germany, Europe's largest market for degenerative spine conditions", said CEO Ludovic Lastennet.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005667/en/

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Julie Coulot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 20 40

implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

implanet@newcap.eu

AlphaBronze

US-Investor Relations

Pascal Nigen

Tel.: +1 917 385 21 60

implanet@alphabronze.net