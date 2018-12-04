Mobidiag Ltd., a commercial stage molecular diagnostics company addressing the spread of antimicrobial resistance, will host a symposium at the 38th Interdisciplinary Meeting of Anti-Infectious Chemotherapy (RICAI), in Paris this month. The symposium is on December 17th from 12h45 to 13h45, in spoken French. RICAI is an annual meeting bringing together leading French clinicians and microbiologists (parasitologists, virologists, bacteriologists) and innovative commercial companies in diagnostics.

The symposium, Mobidiag's second at a RICAI annual meeting, will showcase the Company's automated molecular diagnostics solutions, Amplidiag and Novodiag, and their state-of-the-art capabilities in the rapid identification of infectious diseases and antimicrobial drug resistance. At the event, a number of leading clinicians will present data and share their experience of using Mobidiag's technology.

Confirmed speakers at the Mobidiag symposium include:

Mrs. Safia Nadji, Resident in Medical Biology, CHRU Lille

Pr. Christophe Burucoa, Head of Bacteriology Hygiene Laboratory, CHU Poitiers

Pr. Raymond Ruimy, Head of Bacteriology Laboratory, CHU Nice

Dr. Jean-Winoc Decousser, MCU PH, Bacteriology Laboratory Hygiene, Hôpital Henri Mondor, Créteil

Dr. Thomas Gueudet, Medical Biologist, Laboratoire Schuh BIO67, Strasbourg

Following the presentations, a demonstration of both Amplidiag and Novodiag will be made at booth No. 13, showcasing how Mobidiag can support the everyday work of healthcare practitioners.

For more details and registration visit our website. A white paper will be made available following the event.

Yann Marcy, President at Mobidiag France, commented, "At Mobidiag we are focused on developing innovative diagnostic solutions that have a real impact, and particularly on antimicrobial resistance, one of the most significant challenges in global health. Following on from the success of last year's symposium at the RICAI conference, we look forward to hearing from key customers who will present new data and share their experiences on how Amplidiag and Novodiag have performed in the laboratory setting in the last 12 months."

About Mobidiag Ltd

Mobidiag is a commercial stage, fast growing molecular diagnostics company whose affordable, widely applicable and robust technology makes the power of molecular diagnostics available to address the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by rapid detection of pathogens and their potential resistance to antibiotics. Through its Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive range of fast, reliable and cost-effective molecular diagnostic solutions for the detection of infectious diseases to laboratories of all sizes.

Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with subsidiaries in France, UK and Sweden. To learn more, visit www.mobidiag.com

