Mainland China tops the chart at JNA Awards 2018

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China continues to lead this year's JNA Awards by reaping 4 of 15 Recipient trophies that were presented at the Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner in Hong Kong.

List of JNA Awards 2018 recipients from Mainland China:

1. Industry Innovation of the Year -- Business Model: Shenzhen MOVER Jewellery Co Ltd

2. Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- Greater China: Shenzhen Sunfeel Jewelry Co Ltd

3. Retailer of the Year (501 outlets and above): HIERSUN - China

4. Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Age 40 and below): XU Xiao, Zbird / Shanghai Wisdom Jewelry Trading Co Ltd

First organised by UBM Asia in 2012, the JNA Awards strives to promote and encourage excellence, leadership, innovation and best business practises in the international jewellery and gemstone community. Today, the Awards has grown into one of the most prestigious and coveted awards in the trade. The Awards Ceremony of the seventh edition was held on 17 September 2018.

Three members of the judging panel of the JNA Awards 2018 shared their comments on the remarkable achievements of the Chinese jewellers.

James Courage, former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) said, "China's increasing engagement in jewellery development is reflected in the number of awards it has received. I have noticed developments such as innovative financing that enables smaller companies to thrive; targeted marketing using social media with a focus on younger groups; and brand development aimed towards achieving recognition with the use of innovative design and technical prowess."

Meanwhile, Albert Cheng, Advisor to the World Gold Council (WGC) and former Managing Director, Far East (WGC) added, "One of the key drivers to the rapid development and success of the precious metals and gem-set jewellery industry around the world in the past ten years can probably be credited to the hard working entrepreneurs from China. They are always forward looking and innovative with their designs and marketing strategies. I hope that they will continue to progress and keep bringing new ideas to the industry."

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, also shared, "Since China has become the world's second largest diamond consumer market, more and more Chinese jewellery companies seize the opportunity and forge ahead to be major players in the industry globally. I am proud that their outstanding achievements gained recognition from the prestigious JNA Awards. I believe that they will make more progress in the future."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, Founder of JNA, and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, added, "The jewellers from mainland China once again impress with their innovative ideas and outstanding leadership. Together, they make up an aspiring group that now takes the lead in the international jewellery and gemstone community. It is encouraging to witness outstanding companies and individuals from a relatively new manufacturing center and market thrive in this competitive industry. They are good models for other emerging markets of the trade, and are revitalising forces essential for moving the industry forward."

JNA Awards 2018 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook (CTF), the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE), and the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT), together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (GDLAND).

