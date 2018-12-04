Early Equity Plc - Audited Results for the Year Ending 31 August 2018

4 December 2018

Early Equity Plc

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 AUGUST 2018

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the financial results for Early Equity Plc for the year ended 31 August 2018. The total comprehensive loss for the year was £97,475 (2017 - £138,987). The loss per share was 0.01p (2017 - 0.02p). The loss before tax of £190,826 (2017 - £138,987) largely reflects the costs of maintaining a public listing, administration costs and the impairment of two investments.

On 8 November 2017, 128,333,334 new ordinary shares of 0.1p were issued at a price of 0.6p per share. This generated total cash consideration of £590,000 and a receipt of 60,000 shares in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd for 30,000,000 of the issued shares. Early Equity Plc now has a total interest in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd of 188,571 shares, representing 47.14% of its issued share capital.

On the 13thNovember 2017, 19,166,667 new ordinary shares of 0.1p were issued at a price of 0.6p per share. This generated a further cash consideration of £115,000 of working capital.

On the 15thDecember 2017 the Company invested £60,000 by way of subscription in TruSpine Technologies Limited a company that has developed minimally invasive spine stabilisation products. On the same day, the Company also invested £35,000 by way of subscription in Farina Investments (UK) Limited a boutique corporate finance and asset management company. These investments are still early stage and the board are monitoring the development of the respective companies.

At the year end, the value of our investment portfolio in unquoted securities (UK and Malaysia) stood at £983,704 (2017 - £600,320). The investment in Alpha Prospects Limited in 3,612,799 ordinary shares was reclassified to unquoted and the valuation of £0.055 per share has been based on recent share allotments that the company has recorded at Companies House. Quoted investments decreased in value by £15,033 which offset the increase in value of the unlisted investments by £108,834, resulting in net increase in available for sale investments of £93,351.

At the end of the year our investment portfolio stood at £1,010,762 (2017: £642,411).

FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

The Company has continued to develop a closer relationship with Yicom Global Sdn Bhd following further investment within this Group in the current year. We have developed a strong working relationship which will be mutually beneficial to both Early Equity Plc and Yicom Global Sdn Bhd. On the 21stSeptember 2018 we were pleased to publish the results of Yicom Global Sdn Bhd that posted a major increase in its turnover (+508% on previous year) and a major increase in its profit (+530.4% on previous year). The balance sheet of Yicom Global also increased by 300.4%. The dividend payment received by Early Equity was proportionally lower as the Directors of Yicom Global retained a higher percentage of profit to facilitate the purchase of a new headquarter building and to reinvest into the business.

The Company is continuing with its application for a Standard Listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange which the directors believe is an exciting opportunity and in the best interests of the Company and shareholders.

POST-BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

The Company continues to seek further acquisitions that meet its investment criteria and intend to raise additional funds in the future when suitable investment opportunities present.

The Company's investment strategy is to invest in early stage, small to medium high-growth enterprises around the world. The Directors will continue to evaluate suitable investment opportunities.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders and professional advisers for their continued support of the Company.

Greg Collier - Chairman and Non-Executive Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

2018 2017 GBP GBP CONTINUING OPERATIONS Turnover 16,016 - Administrative expenses (203,118) (137,791) Finance costs (3,724) (1,196) ------------------- ------------------- LOSS BEFORE TAX (190,826) (138,987) Income tax - - ------------------ ------------------ LOSS FOR THE YEAR £(190,826) £(138,987) ========= ========= OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Fair Value movement on available for sale assets £93,351 - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR £(97,475) £(138,987) ========= ========= BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (PENCE) (0.01) (0.02) ========= =========

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 AUGUST 2018

2018 2017 GBP GBP NON-CURRENT ASSETS Available-for-sale financial assets 1,010,762 642,411 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 10,549 2,338 Cash and cash equivalents 437,326 22,018 --------------------- -------------- 447,875 24,356 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables (14,309) (9,964) --------------------- ---------------- NET CURRENT ASSETS 433,566 14,392 --------------------- ------------------ NET ASSETS £1,444,328 £656,803 ========== ========= REPRESENTING: Share capital 972,123 824,623 Share premium 1,496,090 758,590 Fair value reserve 142,382 49,031 Accumulated losses (1,166,267) (975,441) --------------------- ------------------ SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS £1,444,328 £656,803 ========== =========

This financial information has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 August 2018. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). A copy of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2018 will be posted to shareholders and will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

The Directors do not propose to pay a dividend for the year.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

