sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.12.2018 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM

Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 3

4 December 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Tectonic Gold announces that the Company's Report and Accounts for the period ended 30 June 2018 have been posted to shareholders in the Company, along with a notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company for 09:00 on 28 December 2018 at Level 13, 20 Bridge Street, Sydney, 2000, Australia.

Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available via the Company's website www.tectonicgold.com and at www.nexexchange.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
+44 20 7469 0930
Financial Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca		+44 20 3005 5004

Ends


© 2018 PR Newswire