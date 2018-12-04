Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, December 3
4 December 2018
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Tectonic Gold announces that the Company's Report and Accounts for the period ended 30 June 2018 have been posted to shareholders in the Company, along with a notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company for 09:00 on 28 December 2018 at Level 13, 20 Bridge Street, Sydney, 2000, Australia.
Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available via the Company's website www.tectonicgold.com and at www.nexexchange.com.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
|Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold
|+61 2 9241 7665
|NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
+44 20 7469 0930
|Financial Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca
|+44 20 3005 5004
