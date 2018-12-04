

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) announced Tuesday a new service for customers to order and pay for online items in stores in one seamless transaction.



The company said its store associates can now place item orders for customers from Walmart.com via an app on their handheld touchscreen devices. This service combines the power of technology and Walmart associates to bring Walmart's endless online aisle of merchandise to Walmart's physical stores, while allowing customers to pay using all acceptable payment methods - including cash - in one seamless transaction.



Through the retailer's Dotcom Store service, customers will have the option to order items sold and shipped by Walmart online and ship directly to them or to their nearest Walmart store, and can pay for the items in stores via cash, check, credit/debit or Walmart Pay.



This new service is available today in nearly all 4,700 Walmart stores and will be available year-round.



To use the service, customers simply locate a Walmart associate when they can't find an item in store, such as the right size, color, or an item that is out of stock or unavailable in stores. The Walmart associate will look up items sold and shipped by Walmart online on a store handheld device and place the order on behalf of the customer, with the option of shipping directly to the customer's home, or to the store for pickup.



The shipment process begins after the customer pays for the item at the register and the transaction is complete. Watch how the process works, here.



Currently, the Dotcom Store app includes all products that are sold and shipped by Walmart. The retailer plans to add marketplace items on Walmart.com to the app in the near future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX