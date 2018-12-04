Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RhythmOne PLC Nominated Adviser and Broker Changes 04-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST *Nominated Adviser and Broker Changes* *London, England and San Francisco, CA.* - 4 December 2018 - RhythmOne plc ("RhythmOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Thornton UK LLP as Nominated Adviser to the Company and Whitman Howard as Broker to the Company with immediate effect. *For further information, please contact:* *Analyst and Investor Contact* Mark Bonney IR@rhythmone.com RhythmOne plc *Nomad for RhythmOne* Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Philip Secrett Jen Clarke Ben Roberts *Broker for RhythmOne* Whitman Howard (Broker) +44 (0)20 7659 1234 Nick Lovering Hugh Rich *About RhythmOne* RhythmOne drives engagement between advertisers and targeted audiences - resulting in real, measurable business outcomes. We offer fully-integrated, cross-screen solutions that span desktop, mobile, and connected TV ("CTV") across high-impact video, rich media, display, social, and native advertising formats - helping advertisers reach high-propensity audiences wherever and however they consume content. The connections we make are further enhanced through unique audience data and powered by our unified programmatic platform, RhythmMax. RhythmMax includes RhythmGuard, a proprietary verification and brand safety filtering technology that screens underperforming and suspicious traffic before it reaches the marketplace. This end-to-end platform - coupled with the world-class service of our account teams - is designed to provide more direct, efficient, and effective connections, driving ROI for advertisers and publishers. Founded in 2004 in the UK, RhythmOne is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in the US, UK, Europe, APAC, and Canada. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com [1]. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 753857 04-Dec-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=54abf317da81ff7f3228f7a6c3bcffc9&application_id=753857&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

