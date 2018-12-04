MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

4 December 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Forsyth Black 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2015 SAYE Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 309.23 pence 767 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price



767







309.23 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-12-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each



ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2015 SAYE Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 309.23 pence 685 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price



685







309.23 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-12-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

