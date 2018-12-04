MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 30
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
4 December 2018
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them
The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Forsyth Black
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2015 SAYE Scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
767
309.23 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-12-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2015 SAYE Scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
685
309.23 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-12-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
