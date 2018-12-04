

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferguson PLC (FERG.L, FERGY, WOSCF), a specialist distributor of plumbing and heating products, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter trading profit from ongoing businesses was $432 million, up 10 percent from $393 million last year.



Gross margin of the ongoing business was 29.6%, 0.5% ahead of last year.



The company generated ongoing revenue of $5.55 billion in the first quarter, 8.5 percent higher than prior year's $5.12 billion. Revenues were 6.7% ahead on an organic basis.



There is one fewer trading day this year compared to 2018, which falls in the second quarter.



US business grew revenue 9.6% on an organic basis. In the UK, like-for-like revenue growth was 1.5% in the quarter which included about 2.5% of price inflation.



The company said the disposal process for Wasco is on track and the business continued to trade well in the quarter generating revenue of $81 million and trading profit of $3 million, both higher than last year.



Looking ahead, the company noted that since the end of the quarter, the US has continued to grow well and the current indications are that growth will continue in the months ahead. As a result, the company expects trading profit for the full year to be in line with analysts' expectations.



