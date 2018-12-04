

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties plc (SMP.L) Tuesday said its full- year performance is in line with expectations.



Mark Allan, Chief Executive, said, 'Given the substantial opportunities in our existing pipeline and our strong capital base, we are now well positioned to deliver a meaningful improvement in earnings and return on capital in the years ahead.'



In its trading statement for the period ended November 30, the company said it has continued to deliver well against stated strategic objectives. While the external environment remains uncertain and the outlook for parts of the UK property market is challenging, the company's two key sectors, industrial/logistics and regional housebuilding, continue to see structural growth.



The company said it continues to see good demand in St. Modwen Homes. Sales volumes increased 22% to 848 units, in line with objective to grow volumes by up to 25% p.a. by 2021, and the company is now sales active on 22 outlets, compared to 16 last year.



Operating margins improved as planned so, as expected, growth in St. Modwen Homes profits has more than offset the scheduled reduction in Persimmon JV profits.



The Company intends to announce its results for the full year on February 5, 2019.



