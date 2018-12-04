

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex Plc. (VCT.L) reported that its preliminary group profit before tax for the 12 months ended 30 September 2018 was 127.5 million pounds, up 15% from the prior year. Profit before tax in constant currency increased by 3%.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the period rose to 110.6 million pounds from 99.5 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share of 128.8 pence was 11% ahead of the prior year, which reflects the first normalised financial year in which the Group tax rate benefited from the UK Patent Box scheme.



Group sales volume of 4,407 tonnes was 10% ahead of the prior year. Growth was broad-based with all markets recording volume increases at or near double-digits. Growth did slow slightly in the second half, due in part to the large Consumer Electronics order which had been substantially fulfilled in the first half.



Group revenue was 326.0 million pounds, 12% ahead of the prior year supported by the strong first half weighting from currency. Group revenue in constant currency was 7% ahead of the prior year, with a slightly weaker sales mix, dampened by a slightly higher proportion of Consumer Electronics volumes and further growth in our Value Added Resellers segment.



For 2019, expectation is for continued momentum in core polymer business and milestones in our mega-programmes. It expects to make good progress on a constant currency basis, however, adverse currency, no expected volumes in Consumer Electronics and recent market softness in Automotive may hold back ability to substantially improve on overall 2018 performance, with these headwinds falling mainly in the first half. It continues to be well-placed for the medium and long term.



