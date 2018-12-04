For the second straight year, Moody's Analytics has won Solvency II Product of the Year at the Risk.net Markets Technology Awards.

Our comprehensive Solvency II solution was recognized for helping insurers meet the calculation, data, and reporting requirements of Solvency II. This modular solution offers both standard-formula and internal-model approaches to help insurers automate their regulatory capital calculations and reporting.

"We're honored that our Solvency II solution has again been recognized as best-in-class in the Markets Technology Awards," said Colin Holmes, Managing Director of Insurance Solutions at Moody's Analytics.

Moody's Analytics has a long and successful track record of delivering and maintaining a wide range of compliance solutions, for example for Solvency II, CECL, IFRS 9, and now IFRS 17.

"We take great pride in delivering solutions that solve business-critical problems for our clients. This award is an endorsement of our approach to helping clients with complex regulatory requirements," added Mr. Holmes. "With the new IFRS 17 standard now being the key focus for the industry, we are applying our knowledge and understanding to help insurers address the new standard."

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

