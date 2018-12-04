Is Christmas Causing Unnecessary Headache? New Survey Findings Shed Insight on the Stresses of the Festive Season Which May Be a Leading Cause of Headaches During the Run-up to Christmas[1]

LONDON, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As many as 8 out of 10 people have occasional tension-type headache [2]

New data from OnePoll reveals that for a quarter of sufferers, the excesses of Christmas parties has led to headache symptoms and for around 1 in 5 of sufferers the stress of entertaining or online shopping has been the cause [1]

Women often take the strain with around double the number of females to male sufferers experiencing headache symptoms from online shopping and organising Christmas presents [1]

The younger generation may suffer more as online shopping causes headache symptoms for approximately double the number of 25-44 years old sufferers compared to the over 45s[1]

For many people, the festive season really is the most wonderful time of the year, with weeks of parties, gifts, sparkling lights and decorations, get-togethers with loved ones and anticipation of Christmas day itself. However, the magic of the holiday season can be confounded by stress as people prepare for the perfect social celebration, overindulge at various parties and search for and purchase the ideal gifts, with more and more people spending considerable time at their computer internet shopping for gifts. All of this stress, coupled with lack of sleep, dehydration and noisy environments[3] - all things that can be difficult to avoid in the busyness of the festive season - can lead to a headache, which can put an end to the fun.

New research from OnePoll funded by Nurofen, highlights the leading causes of headache among Brits in the run-up to Christmas, which include the excesses of partying, the stress of entertaining and online shopping. The findings also indicate that some people are unsure how to best treat headaches, or choose not to.[1] Many people do as little as possible to treat their pain with almost half (47%) simply taking a 'wait & see' approach to a headache or choosing to ignore it in the hope it gets better.[1] When they do treat a headache, up to three quarters of people are not completely satisfied with how quickly pain relief kicks in or how long it lasts for.[1]

In addition, the survey shows that headaches not only impact the sufferer in regard to pain but also have an impact on their sex life (50%), mood (79%) and even their ability to do activities they enjoy, such as playing with their children (71%).[1]

To help you through the season of festive fun, Nurofen has teamed up with mixologist Paul Tvaroh of Lounge Bohemia in Shoreditch to create three Christmas inspired non-alcoholic cocktails for you to try at home. Impress your friends and family with these knockout cocktails to help avoid next day's headache.

Frozen Spiced Apple: includes 100ml pressed apple juice, 25ml cinnamon tea, 5ml ginger cordial and 2 drops vanilla essence. Infuse the tea for at least 5 minutes to ensure a strong flavour and once cooled, mix the tea, along with all the other ingredients in a blender. Freeze in a shallow tray and once frozen, scrape the mixture out using long strokes with a fork to create a granular cocktail and transfer into a glass to serve. Mock Mulled Wine: includes 100ml beetroot juice, 25ml tonic syrup, ½ tsp cocoa powder, 1 cinnamon stick and 1 star anise. Mix all ingredients into a pan and heat until simmering gently. Strain and serve in a heat resistant glass. Garnish with the star anise and cinnamon stick. Winter Orange (for the more advanced cocktail maker): Includes 50ml orange juice, 50ml tangerine juice, 5ml bergamot juice, 25ml water, 4 cloves, 1/2 sheet of gelatine (or agar as a vegetarian alternative). Soak gelatine sheets as instructed on the packet. Add the cloves to the water and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and add the pre-soaked gelatine. Once the gelatine has dissolved, add all the juices and pour into a siphon bottle. Shake the bottle before charging with a cream charger and place in the fridge to chill for 30 minutes. Serve in a round glass or clear bauble.

Paul comments: "There's no reason why a non-alcoholic cocktail can't be as creative as an alcoholic one. These recipes bring together the quintessential flavours of Christmas with a touch of experimental mixology that you can try at home, so you can help avoid the headaches but still enjoy a sophisticated cocktail experience."

Despite doing all you can to look after yourself and avoid headaches, you may find that a headache hits during the pre-holiday season and wonder how best to treat it.

Fin Mc Caul, Managing Director of Prestwich Pharmacy and Fellow of Royal Pharmaceutical Society, comments: "Headache can have a considerable impact and I see a spike in the number of people suffering over the festive period. Often by the time people come to the pharmacy, it's when they are really suffering. It is important to understand your pain and to know that you can address it early rather than just seeing if it will go away or not. There are a range of pain relief options available that can reduce headache, so you can get back to your day. If you are unsure, seek advice from your pharmacist to help you find a good option."

Nurofen is committed to educating people to understand more about pain, and how to manage it effectively. Headaches can have a big impact on your day, so treat early with Nurofen Express Liquid Capsules. Nurofen Express Liquid Caps are suitable for headache and start to get to work fast so that you can get on with your day and back to the important things in life.[4] Nurofen Express Liquid caps provide faster, more effective headache relief than standard paracetamol,[5]and versus standard ibuprofen they are absorbed two times faster.[6]*

*With a 400mg dose vs 1,000mg standard paracetamol.

So, don't let headaches get in the way this holiday season. Try our non-alcoholic cocktail recipes to help avoid headaches and if headaches do strike manage them effectively with pain relief so you can get back to enjoying the festive fun and making memories in the wrap up to 2018.

About Survey

A survey, funded by Nurofen, was carried out by market research company OnePoll in October 2018. It was fielded among 2,000 people over the age of 18 in the UK (including 1,627 who experienced body and headache pain).

