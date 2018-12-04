=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information Graz - December 4, 2018. International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Shaanxi ZhenAn Pumped Storage Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), for the supply of four 350-MW reversible pump- turbines and motor-generators, together with auxiliary equipment for the ZhenAn pumped storage hydropower plant located in Shaanxi province, China. ZhenAn, with a total installed hydropower capacity of 1,400 MW, will be the first pumped storage power station in northwest China. The contract value amounts to more than 100 million euros. The four 350-MW reversible pump-turbine units will operate with a water head of 440 m. The first unit will be commissioned by the end of March 2023, and all units will be put into commercial operation by the end of December 2023. After completion, ZhenAn will be used for peak regulation, frequency regulation, and as synchronous condenser. In addition, it will serve as emergency standby reserve and black-start capacity for the Shaanxi power grid. ANDRITZ has a long history in pumped storage hydropower plants, starting with supply of the generating units for the world's first commercial pumped storage plant - Niederwartha in Germany in 1929, and has continued to provide groundbreaking pumped storage technology ever since. Germany's largest pumped storage plant, Goldisthal, was the first outside Japan to be equipped with variable-speed units. One of the latest contracts includes supply of the first variable-speed pump-turbines for the Fening II pumped storage plant in China. Award of the contract for ZhenAn is further proof of ANDRITZ's strong position in pump-turbine technology. - End - ANDRITZ GROUP ANDRITZ is a globally leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, the pulp and paper industry, the metal working and steel industries, and for solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial segments. Other important fields of business are animal feed and biomass pelleting, as well as automation, where ANDRITZ offers a wide range of innovative products and services in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) sector under the brand name of Metris. In addition, the international technology Group is active in power generation (steam boiler plants, biomass power plants, recovery boilers, and gasification plants) and environmental technology (flue gas cleaning plants) and offers equipment for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard, as well as recycling plants. A passion for innovative technology, absolute customer focus, reliability, and integrity are the central values to which ANDRITZ commits. The listed Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria. With over 160 years of experience, 29,000 employees, and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries worldwide, ANDRITZ is a reliable and competent partner and helps its customers to achieve their corporate and sustainability goals. ANDRITZ HYDRO ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the leading global suppliers of electromechanical equipment for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of accumulated experience and more than 31,000 turbines installed, totaling approximately 430,000 megawatts output, the business area provides the complete range of products, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment of all types and sizes - "from water to wire" for small hydro applications to large hydropower plants with outputs of more than 800 megawatts per turbine unit. ANDRITZ Hydro has a leading position in the growing modernization, refurbishment, and upgrade market for existing hydropower plants. Pumps (for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries) and turbogenerators for thermal power plants are also assigned to this business area. Further inquiry note: Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 Fax: +43 316 6902 465 mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2018 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)