

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated in October after slowing in the previous month, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index rose 6.27 percent year-on-year following a 5.64 percent increase in September. In August, producer prices grew 5.85 percent.



Domestic producer prices rose 6.84 percent year-on-year after a 6.07 percent rise. Export market prices grew 5.32 percent after a 4.93 percent increase.



Compared to the previous month, producer prices climbed 1.08 percent in October. Domestic market prices 1.54 percent.



