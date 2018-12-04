Hazeltree Fund Services: HedgeServ Significantly Enhances Treasury Management Service Offering with Expanded Hazeltree Relationship

NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HedgeServ, a global fund administrator recognized for providing innovative, technology-backed solutions to the alternative investment industry, and Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, today announced an expansion of their partnership. Powered by Hazeltree's market-leading platform, HedgeServ will deliver comprehensive treasury and portfolio finance technology and operational support, as part of HedgeServ's enhanced middle-office treasury services to alternative fund managers.



Building upon their existing successful partnership around wires and OTC collateral management, HedgeServ and Hazeltree are responding to client demands for comprehensive treasury and portfolio finance solutions that:

Provide rate transparency for cash, borrows, lending, market color and prime broker margin requirements

Enable automated short locates across prime brokers

Facilitate automated securities transfers

Provide aggregated cash transparency across legal entities, financial counterparties and currencies

Streamline cash management onto a single platform, eliminating the need to log onto multiple counterparty portals

Enable secure, SWIFT-based cash movements

Offer integrated, complex cash optimization capabilities

Reduce OTC collateral and prime broker margin requirements across counterparties

Create a shared portal between clients and HedgeServ operations staff to jointly review and approve key workflows, covering cash, collateral and securities movements

Industrialize operational efficiencies and internal controls around cash movements

Manage and reduce counterparty exposure

As part of this expanded partnership, HedgeServ is hosting Hazeltree's entire suite of products and complementing with integrated middle office outsourcing and operational services.

"We want to expand our successful partnership with Hazeltree to support the increased demands from our clients for treasury and portfolio finance solutions," said Justin Nadler, HedgeServ's president. "As the industry matures and further adopts treasury management practices pioneered by a handful of industry leaders, we want to ensure that our clients have access to the best treasury technology available. The combined capabilities we are offering clients will significantly help clients improve operational efficiencies while reducing counterparty costs and exposure," added Nadler.

"Fund managers have been looking for opportunities to outsource technology and middle office treasury operations to focus on generating alpha. Partnering with HedgeServ has been well-received by clients," said Sameer Shalaby, president and chief executive officer of Hazeltree. "We are delighted to be working with HedgeServ and its client-focused team to deliver a comprehensive treasury and portfolio finance solution to save money and improve operational processes and controls," added Shalaby.

The expanded joint solution is fully integrated with HedgeServ's technology platform. For more information on this joint solution, please contact a HedgeServ or Hazeltree representative.

About HedgeServ

HedgeServ is an independent, full-service fund administrator HedgeServ currently services hedge funds, traditional long only funds, regulated funds, private equity funds and hybrid funds with over $400 billion of assets under administration and more than 1,400 professionals across its eight offices in six countries employing a follow the sun operations model. For more information, visit the company's website at www.hedgeserv.com .

About HazelTree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, pension funds and corporates with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate operational alpha, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com .

