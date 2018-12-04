Sectra enters the South Korean market by signing digital pathology distribution agreement with HuminTec

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has entered into a partnership with HuminTec, a leading software company in the field of pathology in South Korea. Through the distribution agreement, the South Korean healthcare market will gain access to Sectra's digital pathology solution. This solution supplies healthcare providers with digital management of microscopic images, which contributes to improved efficiency and quality of cancer care.

"South Korea is the third largest economy in East Asia with a rapidly aging population and the cancer projections are growing. Increased efficiency and more accurate diagnostics are crucial to meet the country's needs, and digital pathology can contribute to achieving this. This distribution agreement with HuminTec will enable us to address these demands by combining their market-specific expertise with our world-leading position in the rapidly expanding field of digital pathology," says Lars Wettergren, Global Partner Manager at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

South Korea has more than 300 regional and university hospitals that care for more than 51 million inhabitants. HuminTec has installations at 76 major hospitals and 35 research clinics throughout South Korea. Sectra and HuminTec are currently in collaboration with Seoul National University Hospital-the highest ranked university hospital in South Korea-on a pilot project with the objective to start using digital pathology for primary diagnostics in the beginning of 2019. Read more about HuminTec at www.humintec.com.

Digital pathology and Sectra's solution

Pathology departments analyze tissue samples and bodily fluids to identify the reasons for a patient's symptoms. The results provide guidance for the diagnosis, follow-up, and treatment of various diseases. There is an acute shortage of pathologists, while at the same time, an aging population and more specialized diagnostics are leading to increasing volumes and demands for more-detailed reports. Digitizing tissue samples allows for shorter wait times, more-accurate diagnoses, and a more-efficient use of resources.

Sectra's digital pathology solution includes digital tools which enable the pathologists to make their diagnoses and carry out reporting with higher precision and less time spent per case. It is a complete, vendor-neutral solution for primary diagnostics that includes storage solutions and an advanced review workstation. Watch this video to learn more about how digital pathology can enable increased efficiency and higher precision for the pathologists.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President Sectra AB

+46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh

Executive Vice President Sectra AB

President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

+46(0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-enters-the-south-korean-market-by-signing-digital-pathology-distribution-agreement-with-humin,c2691644

The following files are available for download: