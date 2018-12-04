

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Tuesday that its total traffic for the month of November grew 11% to 10.4 million from 9.3 million last year, with a 96% load factor. The traffic growth reflected lower fares and the successful launch of Winter schedules.



In this, Ryanair traffic grew 8% to 10.1 million customers, with 96 percent load factor, while Laudamotion traffic was 0.3 million customers, with 93% load factor.



The company said it operated over 56,000 scheduled flights in November with over 88% of flights arriving on time, as Ryanair continues to deliver the lowest fares, with the best punctuality of any major EU airline.



Separately, Ryanair said that on November 30, it signed a framework agreement with the German Pilot union VC, covering a VTV - 4 year deal including pay, pension and pilot allowances, and an MTV - benefits including seniority, annual leave and base transfer systems, with agreement that the detailed documents to be concluded by February 28 next.



These signed agreements deliver basic pay increases, Ryanair's industry leading 5 on 4 off roster, and apply German labour law for all Ryanair's German based pilots.



