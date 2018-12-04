4 December 2018



Augmentum Fintech plc



Portfolio update: Zopa granted banking licence



Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), one of Europe's leading fintech venture capital investors, welcomes the announcement by Zopa that Zopa Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of Zopa Group Limited, has been granted its banking licence with restrictions. Zopa is expected to be granted a full licence once it meets conditions set by the regulators during the mobilisation phase of the license granting process, during which time the restrictions apply.



Augmentum Fintech plc is one of Europe's leading venture capital investors focusing exclusively on the fintech sector. Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum is the only listed fintech-focused venture capital firm in the UK, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.