Augmentum Fintech Plc - Portfolio update: Zopa granted banking licence

PR Newswire

London, December 4

4 December 2018

Augmentum Fintech plc

Portfolio update: Zopa granted banking licence

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), one of Europe's leading fintech venture capital investors, welcomes the announcement by Zopa that Zopa Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of Zopa Group Limited, has been granted its banking licence with restrictions. Zopa is expected to be granted a full licence once it meets conditions set by the regulators during the mobilisation phase of the license granting process, during which time the restrictions apply.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Augmentum Fintech
Nigel Szembel
nigel@augmentum.vc
Tel: +44 (0)7802 362088.

Fidante Capital (Joint Corporate Broker)
Nick Donovan / Tom Skinner
Tel: +44 020 7832 0900

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Corporate Broker)
Luke Simpson / Liz Yong
Tel:+44 020 7418 8906


Notes

About Augmentum Fintech plc:



Augmentum Fintech plc is one of Europe's leading venture capital investors focusing exclusively on the fintech sector. Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum is the only listed fintech-focused venture capital firm in the UK, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.


