Agile Alliance Announces Agile2019 Call for Speaker Submissions

Premier industry event now accepting session proposals for those who want to present ideas, experiences, and best practices in Agile software development

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Alliance invites leaders in Agile development to answer the Call for Submissions for Agile2019, Agile Alliance's annual global conference that attracts Agile practitioners, academia, business, and vendor-partner community members worldwide. This year's event will take place August 5 - 9 in Washington, D.C.

"The Agile2019 conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to share your knowledge, expertise, and experience with the international Agile community," said Christina Hartikainen, Agile2019 conference chair. "Last year we were joined by nearly 2,400 executives, managers, software developers, and researchers from over 40 countries who gathered to hear from recognized experts, authors, innovators, and practitioners who offered their unique insights in more than 270 sessions. Competition to speak at this event is intense. I encourage Agilists with a story to tell to submit early."

Speakers for the conference are selected via a comprehensive peer review process. The Agile2019 submission system will remain open until January 26, 2019.

Potential presenters are encouraged to carefully review the 18 conference tracks that are accepting submissions and submit proposals under the track that most closely represents their proposed topic(s). The tracks cover all aspects of Agile development, from tips about getting started with small teams to advanced enterprise strategies based on years of experience.

Returning in 2019 is the Agile in Government track, which will explore how teams are making Agile work in government environments and how Agile is evolving and advancing in that context.

A new track, Self-Care, will offer strategies and insights for Agile practitioners to ensure that they remain healthy and positive in all that they do at the conference and in their daily work environment.

In its 18th year, the Agile Alliance global conference is the premier international, noncommercial conference on Agile methods in software development. At the heart of each Agile Conference is connecting and sharing. Attendees gather from around the world, many for consecutive years, to meet with peers and the foremost leaders in the Agile space. The relationships made, support received, and knowledge gained provide an enriching and long-lasting experience that fosters both individual success and the collective advancement of the industry. The conferences are open and engaging, fostering innovative ideas based on real-world Agile implementations. To submit a session proposal, click here.

For more information, please visit the conference website.

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With more than 47,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, organizations, and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global scale. The Agile2019 Conference will take place August 5 - 9, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Media Contact

Pam Hughes

Marketing Chief, Agile Alliance

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/161703/agile_alliance_logo.jpg