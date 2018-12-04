Roberto Ferrari and Sameer Sawhney Join Motive Labs

LONDON and NEW YORK, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Motive Labs today announced the appointments of Roberto Ferrari as Country Head of Italy and Sameer Sawhney as a member of the Motive Labs Advisory Board, focusing on APAC. Motive Labs is a venture builder and value creation engine within Motive Partners - a next-generation investment firm focused on technology companies that power the financial services industry. Motive Labs combine their proprietary expertise in financial technology with that of participants in their ecosystem. They provide the insight, connections and diligence needed to unlock and accelerate value for their portfolio companies and partners.

Sameer Sawhney joins as a member of the Motive Labs Advisory Board. Most recently, Sameer was CEO of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited, a Kanoria Foundation entity and one of India's largest holistic infrastructure financial institutions, Prior to that he spent over 2 decades in banking, having held senior roles across Corporate & Investment Bank, transaction banking and financial markets and worked in markets across Asia, Middle East, Australia &NZ and Europe & America. In his role, Sameer will oversee and advise on all activity in the Asia Pacific region, including strategic projects, partnerships and operations.

Roberto Ferrari joins Motive Labs having previously served as General Manager of CheBanca!, Mediobanca Group's digital bank. In all 4 years of Roberto's leadership, CheBanca! was named the best digital bank in Italy by consumers. He has also served as Chief Digital & Innovation Officer at Mediobanca Group and sits on the boards of several FinTech firms. In his new role, Roberto will oversee all activity in Italy, including strategic projects, partnerships and operations.

Sameer Sawhney said:

"The Motive Labs team bring a wealth of experience and expertise in a variety of sectors and geographies, combined with a highly compelling global strategy. It has been a fascinating experience getting up to speed with the work they are doing, and I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues and contributing to their continued growth and success."

Roberto Ferrari said:

"Motive Labs' commitment and passion for driving financial and technological change are unrivalled. I hope to use the insight I have gained as a marketing and innovation executive, as well as having grown and run a digital bank, to add value to this exciting team of FinTech specialists. The prospect of supporting the firm's efforts in identifying new opportunities, generating value and building new businesses with Motive's members excites me greatly."

Alberto Corvo, Founding Partner & CEO of Motive Labs added:

"As we expand our international coverage to other key markets, we are excited to welcome Sameer and Roberto to Motive Labs. Sameer brings a history of expanding businesses profitably in Asia & Oceania, a deep understanding of emerging economies and markets and a truly global perspective. Roberto brings extensive experience in financial technology in Italy and offers a rare dual perspective having advised and chaired several FinTechs as well as holding leadership roles at a major bank. Sameer and Roberto share our dedication to innovation and value creation and I look forward to seeing them apply their experience and industry knowledge within Motive Labs."

