

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise software company Sage Group plc (SGE.L) announced Tuesday the appointment of Jonathan Howell to the role of Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 10.



He succeeds Steve Hare, who was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer in early November.



Howell most recently has been Group Finance Director of Close Brothers Group plc for ten years, and prior to this, CFO of the London Stock Exchange Group plc. In addition, he has been a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee at Sage since 2013.



Hare said, 'He brings both considerable experience as a public company CFO as well as a strong understanding of the business. This, combined with our shared belief in the vision to become a great SaaS business for customers and colleagues alike makes him a great addition to the executive team.'



The company noted that Howell has stepped down as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and will cease to be a non-executive director on commencement of his executive role. The Board has initiated a process to appoint a new independent non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee.



Until such appointment is made, Neil Berkett will assume the role of Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee.



