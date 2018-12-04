Casa Minerals Inc.: Casa Minerals Inc Announces Five VMS Targets on its Arsenault Property Identified by Airborne VTEM Survey and Company Stock Now Trades on German / Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / Casa Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce Airborne VTEM™ geophysical survey on its Arsenault property has outlined five VMS targets including the historic Arsenault VMS1 zone. Assayed rock as high as 1.74% copper, gold as high as 0.98 g/t and silver 24.1 g/t, along with copper in soil as high as 0.54% has confirmed the VMS1 zone. The Arsenault property is located 125 km east of Atlin in northern British Columbia. Work in 2017 and 2018 included prospecting, mapping, rock and soil geochemical sampling and a 228 line-km airborne geophysical survey.

Apparent resistivity data from an airborne VTEM™ survey confirmed the historic prospect area (VMS-1) and identified four previously unknown target areas (VMS-2, 3, 4 and 5) that were subsequently included in a 2018 field program of sampling and mapping. Figure 1 illustrates the distribution of target areas of low resistivity and copper anomalous areas and Figure 2, rock and soil analyses. Mineralization includes bornite, chalcopyrite and pyrite. Significant gold values accompany the copper.







First identified in 1947, Arsenault has been investigated by prospectors and several programs of technical surveys. Casa acquired a 75% interest in the property in 2008 and recently enlarged the land package to 9,672.5 hectares. The Company has applied for a drilling permit.

The Arsenault property is a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) prospect situated in metamorphosed volcanic and sedimentary members of the Big Salmon Complex unit of Yukon-Tanana terrane that in Yukon are host to several VMS deposits, including Kudzze Kayah and Wolverine. Locally, mineralization is present in interbedded layers of micaceous and actinolitic schists, quartzites and altered limestone.

Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Casa Minerals Inc. has been accepted for trading on the German / Frankfurt Stock Exchange, ISIN CA14712X1078, WKN A2N8AG, symbol: 0CM. Casa's shares now trade on three international platforms: TSX Venture (Canada), OTC Markets (USA), and Frankfurt (Germany).

Casa's President and CEO, Farshad Shirvani, states "Trading of Casa's shares on international markets allows the Company to expand its European and American exposure and shareholder base, and provides enhanced liquidity for our shareholders".

About Casa Minerals Inc.

Casa Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: Casa; OTC: CASXF; Frankfurt: 0CM) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties and an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Arsenault VMS property.

The Arsenault property comprises eight mineral tenures covering approximately 9,672.5 hectares located in Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company has conducted several exploration programs on the property and believes that an attractive volcanogenic massive sulphide exploration target is located within its limits. Further work is planned, leading to a program of diamond drilling to test several areas identified by geological mapping, prospecting, and geophysical and geochemical surveys.

The Pitman property comprises five contiguous mineral tenures covering 4,255.6 hectares located 20 kilometres north of Terrace, British Columbia. The property includes several historic prospects, including the Pitman copper-molybdenum-silver prospect, the Gold Dome/WoMo and Paddy Mac gold-base metals prospects and the newly discovered Golden Dragon and Golden Tale multi-metal prospects. Exploration by Casa has been on-going at intervals since 2005. Some parts of the property recently have become accessible as a result of retreat of glaciers and snowfields. Further work will include an airborne geophysical survey and programs of diamond drilling.

The Keaper property, located 20 km northeast of Terrace, British Columbia, comprises five contiguous mineral tenures with area 3,789.5 hectares. Numerous copper occurrences and a possible polymetallic, high grade silver zone are present. Field work is continuing and results will be released when available.

