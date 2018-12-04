

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected in November to its weakest level in seven months, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year following a 1.1 percent increase in October. Economists had forecast 1 percent inflation.



The latest inflation was the lowest since April, when price growth was 0.8 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI fell 0.3 percent in November after a 0.2 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.



The monthly decline was the first since July, when prices fell 0.2 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, which allows comparison with EU data, rose 1 percent year-on-year and fell 0.4 percent from the previous month in November.



