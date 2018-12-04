

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITE Group plc. (ITE.L) reported that its loss before tax for the year ended 30 September 2018 widened to 3.7 million pounds from 3.2 million pounds last year.



Loss attributable to Owners of the Company for the year narrowed to 8.065 million pounds or 1.6 pence per share from 8.246 million pounds or 1.9 pence per share in the previous year.



ITE Group said, 'The integration of the Ascential Events business is progressing in line with expectations and we are on track to deliver between £4m and £5m of synergies, in line with our guidance at the time of the acquisition.'



Headline profit before tax increased to 35.4 million pounds from last year's 31.6 million pounds, even after an incremental 4.4 million pounds in ongoing TAG costs in the year.



Revenue for the year was 175.7 million pounds, growing by 11% on a like-for-like basis. This is the second consecutive year of like-for-like revenue growth and the first year of revenue and volume growth since 2014. This signifies the positive impact the TAG programme is having by enabling us to grow our key events organically.



Full year dividend cover has been maintained at two times headline earnings per share. The full year dividend per share is proposed at 2.5 pence. The total dividend declared for 2018 is expected to amount to £11.4 million, representing an increase of 7%. The Board believes this to be appropriate and in the long-term interests of the shareholders. The proposed final dividend of 1.0 pence is due for payment on 4 February 2019 to shareholders on the register on 4 January 2019.



The Board remains positive on the Group's future growth prospects and current trading is in line with the Board's expectations.



