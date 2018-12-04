Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services, announced that claims industry expert Mike Reeves has joined the GRS team to lead development of a new business unit, Complex Claims Solutions (CCS).

Mike Reeves Major and Complex Loss Executive (Photo: Business Wire)

Reeves comes to GRS following a distinguished career at a global adjusting firm, where he was executive vice president of global markets and played a key role in forming a division dedicated to providing loss handling services for large and complex organizations. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters and an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

In his new role as Major Complex Loss Executive, Reeves will be based in London. He will work closely again with GRS Non-Executive Chair Jeffrey Bowman, who joined GRS in August 2018, and with CEO Kip Radigan, one of the firm's founding partners.

"Mike will be based in GRS' new London office. He and I have worked together for many years setting up similar operations to Complex Claims Solutions, and his renowned market knowledge and background will be invaluable in helping us attract top-class large claims adjusters and teams to GRS. He will be instrumental in developing a first-rate claim adjusting team for CCS clients. GRS has a fantastic claim adjusting culture that is continuing to attract many expert adjusters," Bowman said.

Reeves said: "I'm honored to join the team at GRS. They are a dynamic and ambitious company seeking to address the rapidly evolving environment in property and casualty claims. I am looking forward to helping GRS further establish itself as a market-leading business."

Kip Radigan, CEO of GRS, added: "Mike joins us at a very exciting time in our corporate expansion and brings a wealth of industry expertise to this new role. As a management- and adjuster-owned corporation, GRS is delighted to welcome him to lead the development of our major and complex claims team. Caring for our clients and their insureds is our main mission. Having the best-qualified staff is an intrinsic part of the value GRS delivers to all our clients."

Mike Reeves can be reached at mreeves@globalrisksolutions.com and +44 7802 590990.

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

