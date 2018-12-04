SMEA Leaping onto the World's Leading Startup Event with SLUSH in Finland

Taiwanese Startups Showcasing Innovation and Passion

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan is a major role player in the Asia-Pacific market and sees entrepreneurship as one of the most important national development policies. In additional to connecting startups with local resources, the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA), Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan is also leading nine outstanding Taiwanese startups selected to attend the December 2018 SLUSH event in Finland. SLUSH offers attendees with the chance to share their experience with thousands of startups from all over the world. These nine startup companies will not only be able to demonstrate their strength and leading technologies, but also expand their business opportunities on the global stage.

Standing on Shoulders of Giants at the Startup Dream Destination

SLUSH, since its inception in 2008, has become a dream destination for European startups every year. "SLUSH" means snow mixed with mud and it also symbolizes the fearless spirit of Finland. Ever since Nokia's exit from the world stage, Finland has been seeking new national growth by attracting startups and media from around the world through the annual SLUSH Startup Event. At SLUSH, startup teams are free to exchange their experience with others on equal footing through exhibitions, presentations, and Q&A sessions. Startups and major corporations invited to the event from all over the world are also able to discover new business opportunities among the new technologies and unique products. SLUSH is not only a platform for showcasing technology but also a global collaborative event for everyone involved.

Taiwan Government Takes Lead with Industry Support to Build a National Brand of Entrepreneurship in Taiwan

The SMEA became a SLUSH partner for the first time this year with an eye on the unique features and the potential for new business opportunities from around the world at the "Startup Terrace Taiwan" for SLUSH. In addition, SMEA will directly introduce the Taiwanese startups to Business Finland and Helsinki Business Hub to discuss new collaborative opportunities between Taiwan and Finland.

A total of nine Taiwanese companies including mit.jobs, Trade Wind Biotech, ID Water, Accupass, 3Egreen, TaoTaoXi, TenMax Ad tech lab, CHENG JIE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, and Taipei Sunny Hotel will be attending this year's SLUSH event. Among these startups, mit.jobs features the social networking employment platform that provides job seekers with open and transparent information. Trade Wind Biotech is focused on technology that enables synthetic genome designing tools. ID Water is the first professional water quality inspection company in Taiwan focusing on the public water utility, where customers can easily monitor their water quality through IoT-enabled products and services. Accupass is Taiwan's most trusted independent ticket platform that offers more ticketing options for consumers through its cloud registration and fully featured social media promotion. 3Egreen is focused on the research and development of smart power meters to monitor power consumption through Bluetooth connected digital devices. TaoTaoXi combines artificial intelligence and astrology to lead the forefront in fortunetelling for the masses. TenMax Ad tech lab utilizes big data analytics to enable more precise advertising. These startups can create new business opportunities through technology and artificial intelligence by identifying with local industry trends.

Interaction between startups and investors has intensified at SLUSH with extended exchanges of synergy to further create opportunities for cooperation. The Taiwanese delegation will also meet with the relevant agencies in the UK after the event to establish an international collaborative network, thus attracting greater international investment into Taiwan from major corporations and research institutes for the domestic industries to go global. In addition, SMEA surveyed the startups before the SLUSH event on their issues in the EU market to further focus on expanded business opportunities and markets in the region. By going directly to the source in Finland, the goal is to actively build Taiwan's new image, a location for entrepreneurs and promote Taiwan for the international market with new business opportunities.

Fides Corporate Sustainability Consultants Co., Ltd.

Supei Huang

+44 7882 245724