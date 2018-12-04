Mixcloud Launches Select, a Pioneering Fan-to-creator Audio Subscription Service

LONDON, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mixcloud, the audio streaming platform that's fostering a global community for audio culture, has launched Mixcloud Select, a pioneering fan-to-creator subscription service that brings listeners closer to the creators they love. Listeners can subscribe to a Select creator's channel to directly support them, and the music played in the shows they upload. Once subscribed, they can enjoy an enhanced listening experience that includes downloading shows to listen offline and viewing upfront tracklists.

Mixcloud offers listeners access to a unique collection of over 15 million radio shows, DJ mixes and podcasts produced and uploaded by over 1.3 million tastemakers and curators around the globe.

"Mixcloud Select is our pioneering move toward building a fair and sustainable ecosystem that works for audio creators, artists and listeners. We want to enable fans to get closer to the culture and communities they care about, while ensuring that everyone involved in the creative process is recognized and rewarded accordingly," said Nico Perez, Co-Founder at Mixcloud.

Today, the first wave of Select goes live with 47 creators who have leveraged the Mixcloud platform to build loyal listener communities, covering a wide range of genres and scenes, including Afrojack, Nicole Moudaber, Lefto, John Digweed, DJ Blighty Soho Radio, Red Light Radio, Defected Records and Axtone Records.

With Select, audio creators are able to build an inner circle of fans and offer their subscribers a more rewarding experience, whilst earning revenue from their audio content. Mixcloud will collaborate with its first wave of creators to roll out additional new features, such as offering exclusive content and direct messaging with their subscribers. All creators can now register their interest in joining Select in the near future.

"There's a lot of creative energy that goes into crafting a DJ mix, radio show or podcast in order to inspire listeners, and until now, these creators have been left out of the revenue mix. We've been working hard to design a model alongside the industry that recognizes the value these creators bring to the music ecosystem, and today we're excited to share this with the world," said Nikhil Shah, Co-Founder at Mixcloud.

Mixcloud Select uses a flexible channel-based subscription model that allows creators to set their own price, starting at 2.99 per month in local currencies ($/£/€). Creators receive a share of profits from their subscriptions, while the artists, labels and publishers played in their shows receive royalty revenue. Mixcloud's proprietary content ID system identifies individual tracks and underlying rights holders, solving the major challenge of ensuring everyone involved in creating a piece of music is paid fairly.

For more information on Mixcloud Select, visithttp://www.mixcloud.com/select

Clare Dover, clare@neucommunications.com , +44-(0)-7855-369013