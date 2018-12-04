Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (MGTL) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 04-Dec-2018 / 08:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS FRANCE Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 04 December 2018 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor FR0007075494 EUR MGTL GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.29 DJ Globa l Titan s 50 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007075494 EUR MGTU USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.29 DJ Globa l Titan s 50 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010010827 EUR MIBX GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.14 FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010245514 EUR JPNL GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 * Japan (TOPI X) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR Lyxor FR0010245514 EUR JPNU USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 * Japan (TOPI X) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR Lyxor FR0010261198 EUR MEUG GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.87 MSCI Europ e UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010261198 EUR MEUU USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.87 MSCI Europ e UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010296061 EUR USAL GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.78 MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010296061 EUR USAU USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.78 MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010315770 EUR WLDD USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.43 MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010315770 EUR WLDL GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.43 MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0011669845 USD WLDU USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 * MSCI World UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to USD - Dist Lyxor FR0013235256 USD BUCK USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.36 FTSE US Quali ty Low Vol Divid end (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0013235256 USD DIVU GBP 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.36 FTSE US Quali ty Low Vol Divid end (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist *To be computed using the Wm/Reuters FX fixing and parity of share class as of 10th December 2018 1 Record Date subject to local rule applicable to the main listing place. The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 12th December 2018. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0007075494, FR0007075494, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010261198, FR0010296061, FR0010315770, FR0011669845, FR0013235256 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGTL OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6742 EQS News ID: 754103 End of Announcement EQS News Service

