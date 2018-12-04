Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (CACX) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 04-Dec-2018 / 08:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 04 December 2018 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor FR0007052782 EUR CACX GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.14 CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 2.00 Dow Jones Indus trial Avera ge UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 2.00 Dow Jones Indus trial Avera ge UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0011495944 GBP RUSL GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.39 Russi a (Dow Jones Russi a GDR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0011495944 GBP RUSU USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.39 Russi a (Dow Jones Russi a GDR) UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 12 December 2018. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0007052782, FR0007056841, FR0011495944 Category Code: DIV TIDM: CACX OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6743 EQS News ID: 754113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2018 03:46 ET (08:46 GMT)