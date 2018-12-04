The sub-fund's Rietumu Asset Management Fund-Fixed Income Investment Grade USD (ISIN LV0000400901) risk category has changed. As of 03.12.2018 the level of SRRI (synthetic risk-return indicator) changed from 3 to 2, meaning the decrease of sub-fund's risk profile. Best regards, AS "Rietumu Asset Management" IPS Address: Vesetas iela 7, Riga LV-1013, Latvija Phone: (+371) 67025284 Fax: (+371) 67025226 www.rietumu.lv Email: ram@rietumu.lv Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=701857