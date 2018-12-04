

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell modestly on Tuesday as confused signals over U.S.-China trade talks prompted traders to unlock some profits after the previous session's strong rally.



Italy continued to be in focus after the country's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the revised budget would be ready in the coming hours.



The dollar softened while the British pound jumped after a senior EU law officer said the U.K. could halt Brexit by unilaterally revoking Article 50.



The benchmark DAX was down 46 points or 0.40 percent at 11,419 in opening deals after climbing as much as 1.9 percent on Monday.



Falling U.S. yields on expectations of slower pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve pulled down financials, with banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank falling around 2 percent.



