Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (LSPU) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 04-Dec-2018 / 08:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 04 December 2018 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPU USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 * S&P 500 UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPX GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 * S&P 500 UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUS GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.78 Austr alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - D-EUR Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUU USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.78 Austr alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - D-EUR Lyxor LU0832436512 EUR SGQP GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.44 SG Globa l Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - D-EUR Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQE EUR 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.64 SG Europ ean Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQG GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.64 SG Europ ean Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXG GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.73 MSCI Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXJ USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.73 MSCI Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD U13G GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.85 Core iBoxx $ Treas uries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD US13 USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.85 Core iBoxx $ Treas uries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD U71G GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.00 Core iBoxx $ Treas uries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD US71 USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.00 Core iBoxx $ Treas uries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD U57G GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.08 Core iBoxx $ Treas uries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD US57 USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.08 Core iBoxx $ Treas uries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407889887 USD U35G GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.85 Core iBoxx $ Treas uries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407889887 USD US35 USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.85 Core iBoxx $ Treas uries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407890620 USD U10G GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.81 iBoxx $ Treas uries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407890620 USD US10 USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.81 iBoxx $ Treas uries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407891602 GBP COUK GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.67 iBoxx GBP Liqui d Corpo rates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407892592 GBP GILS GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.55 Core FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407893301 GBP GILI GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.27 Core FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts Infla tion- Linke d (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 GBP 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.11 Core FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1646360971 EUR MFEX GBP 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.18 Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUD USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.05 Core Morni ngsta r US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUS GBP 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.05 Core Morni ngsta r US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist *To be computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of share class as of 10th December 2018 The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 12th December 2018. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU0496786657, LU0496786905, LU0832436512, LU0959210278, LU1220245556, LU1407887162, LU1407888053, LU1407888996, LU1407889887, LU1407890620, LU1407891602, LU1407892592, LU1407893301, LU1439943090, LU1646360971, LU1781540957 Category Code: DIV TIDM: LSPU OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6745 EQS News ID: 754127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

