INVISTA announces installation of the new reactor at its polyols manufacturing facility in Vlissingen, the Netherlands, is complete. The reactor is producing material within specifications, and customer deliveries have started.

"We are pleased that our ability to supply the market is growing along with increased growth in demand from our valued customers," said Peter Zeimentz, INVISTA European business manager for polyols. "With the PIR insulation market picking up and an increasing number of customers qualifying INVISTA's polyols, the timing of this supply coming online couldn't be better.

Martin de Graaf, INVISTA Vlissingen site manager, said, "We're proud of this project on many levels. Thanks to the diligence of the team, and in alignment with our strong safety culture, we were able to safely complete the work on time and within budget."

Terate aromatic polyester polyols allow formulation flexibility in achieving the range of physical and flammability properties required of polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foams. Terate HT polyols is the next generation technology that offers further advances in burn performance, ease of processing and efficiency in rigid foam manufacture. This comprehensive product line can be used in a variety of applications including flex-faced boardstock, metal-faced sandwich panels, spray foam, and bunstock foam.

About INVISTA

With leading brands including LYCRA, COOLMAX, CORDURA, STAINMASTER and ANTRON, INVISTA is one of the world's largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company's advantaged technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce clothing, carpet, air bags and countless other everyday products. A wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries and headquartered in the United States, INVISTA has more than 50 locations around the world. For more information, visit INVISTA.com, Facebook.com/INVISTAglobal and Twitter.com/INVISTA

