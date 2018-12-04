



LONDON, Dec 4, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Top agency strategists and planners alongside senior executives from brands including Uber, McDonald's and Mars Petcare are among the judges for the WARC Awards 2019, a global search for next-generation marketing effectiveness.The WARC Awards, an international case-study competition in search of the smartest campaigns that best use emerging marketing disciplines will be judged by a team of 54, split into four categories each with its own jury chair:The four categories and their juries are:Effective Content Strategy, rewarding branded content strategies that can demonstrate a business outcome:- Namita Mediratta - Global CMI Director, Content Centre of Excellence, Unilever - jury chair- Cecile Angrand - Global Brand Director, Whiskas (Mars Petcare)- Navonil Chatterjee - Joint President & Chief Strategy Officer, Rediffusion India- Alex Drozdovsky - Cross-Disciplinary Strategist- Ryan Foley - Head of Content Marketing, We Are ROAST- David Frymann - Strategy Partner, Frontier- Tara Marsh - Global Head of Content, Wunderman- Haruna McWilliams - Senior Vice President, Strategy, APAC, Essence- Thas Naseemuddeen - Partner, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director, Omelet- Brent Nelsen - Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett North America- David Proudlock - Head of Strategy, CPB London- Iuren Ramiro - Planning Manager, Santa Clara- Lars Samuelsen - Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Digital, Grey Nordic- Eleanor Thornton-Firkin - Head of Content and Creative Development, Ipsos Connect- Fleur Willemijn van Beinum - Global Content Director, JDEEffective Social Strategy, a search for the most effective campaigns that link social strategy to business success:- Christine Xu - Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's China - jury chair- Thomas Gregorski - Global Vice President Digital Strategy & Customer Engagement, Epsilon- Catherine Heath - Founder and Global Chief Strategy Officer, Once Upon a Time Brands- Jakub Hodbod - Strategy Director, Ogilvy New York- Andre van Loon - Research & Insight Director, We Are Social London- Hans Lopez-Vito - Chief Operating Officer, Greater China, BBDO- Callum McCahon - Strategy Director, Born Social- Jai Kotecha - Managing Partner & Global WPP Lead, Ogilvy- Kim Hoeu - Head of Paid Social, APAC, Essence- Martin Smith - Strategy Director, Twelve- Alex Steer - Chief Product Officer, Wavemaker- Mike Teasdale - Founder and Planning Director, Harvest DigitalEffective Use of Brand Purpose is for marketing initiatives that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as a benefit for a wider community.- Fernando Machado - Global CMO, Burger King - jury chair- Jane Asscher - CEO and Founding Partner, 23red- Damian Bazadona - President and Founder, Situation- John Clark - Planning Director, Coley Porter Bell- Nazia du Bois - Founder, Ricebowl Strategy- Matthias Eylers - Strategy Director 7 Partner, +KNAUSS- Katya Farrin Brocks - Marketing and Communications Strategist- Carol Garbutt - Client Director, OxfordSM- James Hidden - Managing Director, Ogilvy & Mather Chicago- Dan Izbicki - Founder, Ethos- Vijay Raj - Vice President, CMI, Unilever Asia, Research Innovation- Ric Navarro - Director, Marketing and Communications, Norman Disney & Young- Leslie Pascaud - Executive VP Purpose Branding and Innovation, Kantar Added Value- Andrew Wilson - Executive Director, Purpose at EdelmanEffective Innovation recognises innovative thinking that has transformed a business or disrupted category conventions to deliver tangible results:- Dan Burdett - Chief Marketing Innovation Officer EMEA, eBay - jury chair- Federica Bowman - Managing Director, Digital, FirmDecisions- Victoria Buchanan - Executive Creative Director, Tribal Worldwide London- Ben Callis - Global Creative Director, Imagination- Jem Fawcus - Group CEO & Owner, Firefish- Sanjay Gupta - Head of Marketing, Uber India- David Heaney - Global Content Lead, Baileys (Diageo)- Matt Lawson - Principal Chief Creative Officer, Deloitte Digital APAC- Hannah Mirza - Manager, Apple- Justin Reilly - Entrepreneur, Innovator, Strategist and Thought Leader- Darren Savage - Chief Strategy Officer, Tribal Worldwide London- Jon Sharpe - CEO Europe, VMLY&R- Lorenzo Wood - Chief Innovation Officer, Publicis.SapientLucy Aitken, Managing Editor, Case Studies, WARC, comments: "We have a remarkable line-up of top international talent, from both agencies and brands alike, in pursuit of case studies that best showcase innovative marketing techniques that deliver business results for clients."Organised by WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, the WARC Awards are free to enter and are open to submissions from any country and communications discipline. There is a $40,000 prize fund for the top winning papers, spread across the four categories.Full details of all the judges can be seen on the WARC Awards site (https://www.warc.com/WARCAwards.prize) together with information on how to enter. The closing date for entries is 19 February 2019.About WARC- Your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, advertisers, market analysts and academics.WARC runs two global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Media Awards, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC publishes three global rankings of advertising excellence: Gunn 100 (creativity), WARC 100 (effectiveness), Gunn Media 100 (media innovation) and publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of the Market Research Society. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore. In June 2018 WARC was acquired by Ascential plc, the global specialist information company. 