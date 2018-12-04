

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Tuesday, as there is some confusion over how the U.S. and China will find common ground on a range of issues in the next three months.



The focus returned to Italy after the country's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the revised budget would be ready in the coming hours.



Elsewhere, a senior EU law officer said the U.K. could halt Brexit by unilaterally revoking Article 50.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 28 points or 0.54 percent at 5,026 in opening deals after rising 1 percent the previous day.



Falling U.S. yields on expectations of slower pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve pulled down financials, with banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling around 1 percent.



JCDecaux slumped 4.3 percent after a brokerage downgrade.



