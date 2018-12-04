

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - V3 Group Limited, a Singapore-based specialty retailer of luxury lifestyle and wellness products, announced Tuesday up to S$500 million or around $366.7 million investment by global investment firm KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) for a significant stake in V3, at an enterprise value of approximately S$1.7 billion.



V3 owns and develops premium products and services through its luxury and wellness brands - OSIM, TWG Tea and ON. The Company also owns Futuristic Store Fixtures. The company has a presence in over 100 cities in 26 countries around the world.



Commenting on the investment by KKR, Ron Sim, Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of V3, said, 'I am confident this investment will position the Company for our next phase of growth, starting with the immediate expansion of TWG Tea in Japan and the USA and of OSIM in China.'



The transaction was advised by Evercore, the exclusive financial adviser to V3.



