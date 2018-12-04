Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Additional Listing

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

The Company announces that on 3 December 2018 the Company issued and allotted 1,213,003 Ordinary Shares of 25p each in respect of shares arising on the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to subscription shares.

An application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for admission to the Official List, and to the London Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on the Main Market, of 1,213,003 Ordinary Shares of 25p each fully paid, ranking pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. Admission is expected to take place on 7 December 2018. Conditional on Admission, the Company's share capital will consist of 69,882,405 Ordinary Shares.

The conversion rights attaching to the remaining total of 11,103,030 subscription shares have not yet been exercised

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837132

4 December 2018