Infortrend Releases New 25 GbE Host Board for GS Storage Family

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announces the availability of 25 Gb Ethernet (25GbE) Host Board for EonStor GS 2000/3000/4000 series, designed to enhance the flexibility for storage configuration and deployment.

With increasing performance from the latest generation processors and SSDs, storage systems now demand faster I/O to exchange data across network efficiently. A single 25 GbE lane offers 2.5x bandwidth and is backward compatible with 10 GbE, ensuring a smooth transition with maximum flexibility. 25 GbE meets the growing performance requirements such as HPC, distributed applications, and clustered databases.

With two 25 Gb/s Ethernet ports per host board, Infortrend offers its customers a high bandwidth over Ethernet networks, which significantly reduces network bottleneck and simplifies storage deployment. In terms of configuration, a dual controller GS 4000 system can support of up to eight 25Gb/s Ethernet ports with two host boards per controller.

"New and innovative applications are stressing network bandwidth beyond 10 GbE. By providing a new 25 GbE host board for EonStor GS family, we provide our customers with a solution that grows with their investment and offers them the highest ROI." said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Existing GS 2000/3000/4000 users can upgrade to 25 GbE host board with firmware update. 25 GbE Host Board will also soon to be offered in the EonStor DS storage family.

Click here for more details about EonStor GS Storage Family

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.