Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the $42.99bn Connected Car Market

Top 20 Connected Car Companies 2019

Market Share Analysis of Leading Automotive OEMs & Technology Suppliers Developing In-Vehicle (IN-V) Technologies, Embedded, Tethered, & Integrated Solutions, Telematics, Wireless Connectivity, Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications, Infotainment, Safety, Security, Sensors, Electronics, Software, Hardware, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), eCall, bCall, Stolen Vehicle Tracking (SVT), Internet of Things (IoT)

Numerous technological developments and innovations in the automotive sector have led Visiongain to publish this unique connected car report, which may be crucial to your company's improved success. I thought it would be of interest to you.

Visiongain calculates that the connected car market will reach $42.99bn in 2019.

• Who are the leading automotive OEM and non-OEM companies in the connected car market?

• What are the different types of products and services offered by the various companies in the connected car market?

• What percentage of the market is being taken by each of the leading companies?

• Who are the leading companies dominating the connected car market?

• What are the strategies being used by the companies to sustain their competitive position within the connected car market?

• What are the recent developments of the leading companies in the connected car market?

Global Connected Car Market Forecast 2019-2029

SWOT Analysis of The Connected Car Market

Value Chain Analysis of The Connected Car Market

The report provides market share %, revenue and ranking of the 20 leading companies operating within the connected car market space

• Apple Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• BMW AG

• Broadcom Corporation

• Daimler AG

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Co.

• Google Inc.

• Honda Motor Co.

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Samsung

• Sierra Wireless

• Tech Mahindra Ltd.

• Tesla

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Verizon Communications

• Visteon Corporation

• Volkswagen Group

• Volvo

• This report will help you in understanding the connected car ecosystem.

• This report will help you in understanding the market strategies used by the top 20 connected car companies.

• This report will help you in understanding where should you target your business strategy

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

This independent, 180-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 70 tables and figures examining the top 20 connected car companies, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of your market., as well as analysis, from 2019-2029 keeping your knowledge that one step ahead allowing you to succeed.

This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the automotive, telematics, electronics or telecommunications sectors with an interest in connected cars. Purchasing this report today will help you to recognise those important market opportunities and understand the possibilities there.

• Automotive OEMs

• Electronics companies

• Telecommunications companies

• Telematics specialists

• Software developers

• Automobile organizations

• Technology investors

• Automobile investors

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• Investors

• National and international automobile authorities

• Business, marketing or competitive intelligence manager

• Business intelligence consultant

• Marketing manager

• Business development manager

• Product development manager

• Chief executive officer (CEO)

• Commercial director

• Sales manager

• R&D manager

• Banks

• Regulators

• Associations

• Automobile industry bodies

• Automobile regulators and other policy makers

