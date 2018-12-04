Finnair Holiday Division, Aurinkomatkat Chooses RateGain for Comprehensive Market Intelligence for Pricing Its Holiday Packages

VANTAA, Finland, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RateGain today announced that they have been chosen by Aurinkomatkat, the tour operator of Finnair, to derive comprehensive rate intelligence for pricing its tour packages. RateGain's industry-first, big data solution, RevGain Packages, would aid Aurinkomatkat in predicting the overall demand of tour packages, & then optimize the prices based on the acquired competitive intelligence, historical & other correlated data.

Commenting on the partnership, Apurva Chamaria, CRO, RateGain said, "We are happy to announce our association with Aurinkomatkat & support them in augmenting their Revenue Management Operations. RevGain leverages ML & is designed to enhance the pricing & forecasting abilities, so that Package & Tour operator companies can come up with the right suite of offerings. All the price recommendations are scientific & are based on smart algorithms & deep insights acquired from multiple data points. These price recommendations would help Aurinkomatkat optimize its revenue & trigger fast-paced growth."

According to Miika Rannikko, Head of Revenue & Trading, Aurinkomatkat, "The booking scenario is becoming uber-competitive with each passing day. Pricing & real-time pricing decisions, therefore, have become critical points of concerns. RevGain is the only solution we could find that addresses our concerns well. It empowers our decision capabilities with forecast intelligence on Demand, Pick-up, & unconstrained sales. We look forward to utilizing their capabilities and expertise and derive positive results."

RevGain - Packages has already been helping package holiday providers worldwide in taking profitable decisions with significant revenue lift. Easy on-boarding & RevGain - Package's intuitive usability are helping businesses bring down their Total cost of ownership (TCO) & gain market advantage in the quickest possible time

About Aurinkomatkat

Aurinkomatkat is the responsible tour operator of Finnair Holidays trips. Founded in 1963, Aurinkomatkat is a part of the Finnair Group, with Timo Kousa as its CEO. In 2017, Aurinkomatkat had 165 employees, of which 76 were working at the holiday destinations abroad. The company's turnover in 2017 was 195 million euros.

Please visit http://www.aurinkomatkat.fi

About RateGain

RateGain is a leading provider of cloud-based innovative solutions for the Travel & Hospitality Industry. RateGain provides the latest technology in rate intelligence, price optimization, seamless electronic distribution, & brand engagement. In 2018, RateGain acquired DHISCO to become the leading, comprehensive travel & hospitality technology distribution platform.

please visit https://rategain.com/

