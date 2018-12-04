

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell modestly on Tuesday, as confused signals over U.S.-China trade talks as well as the pound's rise versus a broadly weaker dollar prompted traders to unlock some profits after the previous session's strong rally.



The British pound jumped after a senior EU law officer said the U.K. could halt Brexit by unilaterally revoking Article 50.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 23 points or 0.33 percent at 7,040 in opening deals after closing 1.2 percent higher the previous day.



Low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings rose half a percent after reporting positive traffic figures for November.



Ferguson, a specialist distributor of plumbing and heating products, tumbled 3.2 percent despite the company posting solid first-quarter results.



IG Group Holdings lost 2.6 percent after the online trading company said it expects revenue in the first half to be around 6 percent lower than last year.



Enterprise software company Sage Group advanced 0.8 percent after it appointed Jonathan Howell as its new Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 10.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX