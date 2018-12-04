sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

85,95 Euro		-1,05
-1,21 %
WKN: A1W5SA ISIN: US9224751084 Ticker-Symbol: VEE 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,22
87,62
11:59
85,03
87,56
11:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC85,95-1,21 %