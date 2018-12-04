Brand marketing teams can now easily distribute, update, and withdraw content across digital channels with Vault PromoMats and Vault MedComms

2018 Veeva European Commercial Medical Summit Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today introduced Veeva Vault Digital Publishing, a new digital asset management (DAM) capability in Vault PromoMats and Vault MedComms. For the first time, brand marketing teams can publish and withdraw approved assets from a central location to any digital channel for faster and easier publishing. Organizations now have greater agility in publishing regulated content and a single view of content performance across digital channels.

Life sciences companies are creating more digital assets and using multiple repositories to manage them. This makes it difficult to identify approved content and have visibility into where content is published, creating potential compliance issues.

Vault Digital Publishing allows users to distribute and update content with a single click from Vault PromoMats or Vault MedComms to any channel, including multichannel Veeva CRM, web, email campaigns, and other digital channels. Users can easily publish approved content, trace it back to the source, and withdraw obsolete content when it expires.

Brand marketing teams also have full visibility into the performance and use of digital assets. Vault Digital Publishing provides a consolidated dashboard of content across all channels, producing actionable insights that organizations can use to adjust their content marketing strategies.

"Vault Digital Publishing will give the life sciences industry an innovative way to publish and withdraw content to any digital channel," said John Chinnici, vice president of commercial content at Veeva. "Companies can finally have full visibility into the performance and usage of all their digital content from a single, central location."

Vault Digital Publishing leverages Amazon CloudFront (CDN) to ensure high availability and optimal performance of digital content regardless of physical location.

In other news, Veeva announced that Roche is adopting Veeva Vault PromoMats as their global content and digital asset management solution. Read today's press release to learn more.

Vault Digital Publishing is planned for availability before the end of the year as part of Vault PromoMats and Vault MedComms. Learn more about optimizing speed, control, and insight with Vault Digital Publishing, including visual examples of the dashboard on our blog.

